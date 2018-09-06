Home»Breaking News»ireland

Teenager in hospital after organised fight in Dublin

Thursday, September 06, 2018 - 07:36 AM

A Dublin teenager has been seriously injured following a fight allegedly pre-planned on social media.

He is being treated at Beaumont Hospital after the row in Swords.

Gardaí have confirmed they're investigating after a 17-year-old boy was found unconscious in Swords.

He was discovered outside a coffee shop at Airside Retail Park just after 1.30am on Sunday morning.

The boy was transferred to Beaumont Hospital to be treated for a serious head injury.

Detectives are investigating whether he was punched during a fight which had been pre-arranged on social media.

They are trawling CCTV from nearby businesses and are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.


