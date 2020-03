A teenager has been hospitalised after being stabbed at a Luas stop in south Dublin last night.

Gardaí say they are investigating a serious assault that happened in Leopardstown in Dublin at around 10pm last night.

A teenage boy was approached by a group of males at the Glencairn Luas stop.

During an altercation with one of them, the teenager was allegedly stabbed.

He was taken to St Vincent's Hospital by ambulance.

No arrests have been made and gardaí say investigations are ongoing.