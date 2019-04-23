Teenager in critical condition following collision between car and van in Cork

A teenager is in a critical condition and three others have been left seriously hurt after a collision between a car and a van in Co Cork this afternoon.

The accident happened shortly after 2pm today on the road from Innishannon to Cross Barry.

The injured boy is understood to be 16-years-old. He was assisted by paramedics at the scene before being transferred to hospital.

He is in a critical but stable condition.

The three other people involved were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the Dunkereen Cross area for the next few hours as the road has been closed off.

Gardaí remain onsite and crash team investigators are examining the area. The cause of the incident is unknown at this juncture.

All of the injured parties are being treated at Cork University Hospital.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact gardaí.