NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Teenager in critical condition following collision between car and truck in Cork

By Olivia Kelleher
Tuesday, April 23, 2019 - 06:21 PM

A teenager is in a critical condition and three others have been left seriously hurt after a collision between a car and a truck in Co Cork this afternoon.

The accident happened shortly after 2pm today on the road from Innishannon to Cross Barry.

The injured boy is understood to be 16-years-old. He was assisted by paramedics at the scene before being transferred to hospital.

He is in a critical but stable condition.

A woman in her 40s and another male teenager were received non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the truck was a man in his 50s and he was the sole occupant. He also suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

All of the injured parties are being treated at Cork University Hospital.

Motorists have been asked to avoid the Dunkereen Cross area for the next few hours as the road has been closed off.

Gardaí remain onsite and crash team investigators are examining the area. The cause of the incident is unknown at this juncture.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact gardaí.

READ MORE

'We need to have separate reproductive health leave' says teachers' union

More on this topic

Council ‘should have had consent for sale of Youghal site’

New stained glass offers a window to the past in Clonakilty church

Rob Heffernan donates gear to direct provision initiative

Why Tom Hanks is light years ahead of every other celebrity

KEYWORDS

Cork

More in this Section

Hundreds attend Lyra McKee vigil in Dublin

Taoiseach's comment about Cork event centre 'mistake' dismissed by Fianna Fáil

'We need to have separate reproductive health leave' says teachers' union

Lecturer who made controversial FGM comments wins unfair dismissal case against Trinity


Lifestyle

GameTech: ‘World War Z’ revives ‘Left 4 Dead’

Stories from a seanachaí at Cork World Book Fest

Hats off to Dali: Exhibition shows largest collection of artist's work in Ireland

The Skin Nerd: Avoid running into skin trouble on marathon day

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 20, 2019

    • 7
    • 13
    • 14
    • 15
    • 16
    • 33
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »