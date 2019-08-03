News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Teenager in critical condition after falling ill at Indiependence Festival

Teenager in critical condition after falling ill at Indiependence Festival
Saturday, August 03, 2019 - 05:11 PM

A teenager is in a serious condition in hospital after falling ill at a Cork music festival.

The 19-year-old man is believed to have taken a substance while attending the Indiependence Festival in Mitchelstown yesterday evening.

He was treated on site and was rushed to Cork University Hospital where he's now in a critical condition.

A statement from the festival organisers on social media read:

We have reports of a bad batch of something in the campsite, do not consume any substances that you are unsure about, it has the potential to make you very sick. Please be careful and look after each other.

CUH Clinical Director Dr Mike O'Connor is urging people attending the festival to be careful:

"There was a notification that was circulated from the Indie festival itself saying that their may be some evidence that there might be a bad batch of substances circulating and warned people around that.

"We were concerned from a public health point of view to get the message out to people that might be attending the festival to avoid taking the drug commonly known as ecstasy."

READ MORE

Mourners injured as car hits pedestrians outside Belfast cemetery

More on this topic

Bastille frontman Dan Smith on how insomnia can lead to great thingsBastille frontman Dan Smith on how insomnia can lead to great things

Lucky 13th year as Indie-fever hits east Cork this weekendLucky 13th year as Indie-fever hits east Cork this weekend

Many roads to Nash-villeMany roads to Nash-ville

Indiependence 2018 reveals line-up for spoken word, culture vultures and comedy Indiependence 2018 reveals line-up for spoken word, culture vultures and comedy

TOPIC: Indiependence Festival

More in this Section

BBC insists impartiality will be maintained as staff attend Belfast PrideBBC insists impartiality will be maintained as staff attend Belfast Pride

Blistering start to Waterford's All Together Now festival - despite traffic congestionBlistering start to Waterford's All Together Now festival - despite traffic congestion

Three arrested as gardaí seize drugs and cash in LimerickThree arrested as gardaí seize drugs and cash in Limerick

Drug law changes ‘a good start’ but fears remainDrug law changes ‘a good start’ but fears remain


Lifestyle

From a €48k doll's house to chandeliers and Hollywood legends, we have all the latest from the world of art and antiques.All the latest from the world of art and antiques

Des O’Sullivan previews the August bank holiday weekend auctions in Ballyconneely, Connemara.Go west for paintings, furniture, handbags and even a shotgun

A Shillelagh from the infamous massacre in the quiet Cork village of Ballinhassig in 1845 sold for a hammer price of €5,100 at Fonsie Mealy’s summer auction in Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny, last week.Ballinhassig massacre shillelagh sells for over €5k

You can view Morgan O'Driscoll's sale online or in person, writes Des O'Sullivan.Contrasting styles of art to suit all budgets

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 31, 2019

  • 5
  • 10
  • 13
  • 19
  • 27
  • 28
  • 37

Full Lotto draw results »