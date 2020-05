A teenager is his late teens is due in court this morning charged in connection with a serious assault in Newbridge, Co Kildare, on Tuesday evening.

A man in his 60s was injured and remains in a critical condition at Naas General Hospital.

The teen was arrested on Wednesday evening and is due before Naas District Court later.

Gardaí are also still appealing for anyone with information about the assault to contact them at Newbridge Garda Station or any Garda station.