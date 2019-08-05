News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Teenager dies after taking substance at Cork Indiependence festival

By Digital Desk staff
Monday, August 05, 2019 - 05:21 PM

A young man who was taken to Cork University Hospital after consuming a substance at the Indiependence Music Festival has died.

The 19-year-old has been named as Jack Downey from Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Mr Downey presented to medical staff at the festival in Mitchelstown, Co Cork, before being transferred to the CUH.

The young man was transferred on Friday, and festival organisers issued an alert on social media about a "bad batch of something".

