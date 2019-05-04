NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Teenager critically ill after Belfast attack

Saturday, May 04, 2019 - 11:42 AM

A teenage boy is critically ill after being attacked in Belfast.

The 17-year-old was found by police inside a flat on the Donegall Road in the south of the city on Friday afternoon following reports of a disturbance.

He was found injured and unconscious.

A PSNI spokesman said the victim is understood to be critically-ill in hospital.

Three men have been arrested in connection with the incident, which happened at about 4.15pm on Friday.

Detective Inspector Keith Wilson said those who were arrested are being questioned at Musgrave police station."

- Press Association

