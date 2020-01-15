Teenager charged with murder of Irish man in London

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a 43-year-old Irish man and the poisoning of a 40-year-old man in two separate incidents.

Diana Cristea, 18, was arrested on Tuesday and charged in connection with the death of Adrian Murphy, originally from Co Kilkenny, months after his body was found in a block of flats in Battersea, London on June 4, 2019.

She was also charged with poisoning by administering a substance to endanger life in a separate incident on May 30, 2019, against a 40-year-old man in Walthamstow.

Cristea will appear at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court today, and is also charged with two counts of theft and two counts of fraud, in relation to both victims.

Joel Osei, 25 of no fixed abode, was previously arrested on October 24 last year and the following day was charged with two counts of poisoning, relating to both incidents, two counts of theft and six counts of fraud.

He was charged with murder on December 5 and remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on February 17.