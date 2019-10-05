Teenager caught after ‘crime spree’ in Blackrock area

A teenager involved in a crime spree in the Blackrock area of Cork City appeared at Cork District Court yesterday, where he pleaded guilty to a number of charges.

Judge Mary Dorgan said at a juvenile hearing of the court: “You have a horrendous record.”

The offender, who was aged 15 at the time of the crimes were before the court yesterday, is now aged 16.

The judge asked him what he was doing now and the teenager replied that he was working.

Judge Dorgan said: “That is good news — you will be able to repay the money for what you stole from various people.”

Judge Dorgan said she wanted gardaí to compile a list of what compensation was required.

She put sentencing back for a month and also directed the preparation of a probation report.

The teenager, who cannot be named as he is a juvenile, was represented by Michael Quinlan, who agreed to an adjournment of the case for a month.

Garda Inspector Brian O’Donovan said it was alleged that, on January 6, the then 15-year-old and an accomplice went on a crime spree in the Blackrock area between 6am and 8am, mainly targeting parked cars.

“Comprehensive evidence was gathered in the course of a major investigation, including footage from numerous CCTV sources, independent witnesses and technical examinations of crimes scenes,” the inspector said.

The pair were stopped 30 minutes after the incidents occured, as they were wearing clothing as identified on CCTV.

The inspector said the property was taken during break-ins to a number of cars in the course of what he termed “a crime spree”.

The accused teenager also pleaded guilty to an earlier theft of a motorbike in Wilton.

“On May 14, 2018, a motorbike was stolen from the underground car park at Iona Hall, Wilton, Cork, overnight,” said Insp O’Donovan.

“CCTV was later viewed by Detective Garda David Hickey and showed the bike being stolen after midnight by a youth who pushed it out of the underground car park down the road.

“It was recovered the following day at Glasheen with minor damage to the cowling.”

Insp O’Donovan said the defendant had 13 previous convictions, including one for theft, one for trespassing on a building, and two for engaging in threatening behaviour.

Bail conditions set by Judge Dorgan yesterday require the defendant to keep a 10pm-6am curfew, remain of sober habits, sign on daily between 9am and 9pm at his local garda station, not to associate with one named individual, directly or indirectly, and to stay out of Cork City centre.