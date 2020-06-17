Teenager being treated in hospital after suspected acid attack in Limerick

A young man from Limerick city is recovering in hospital in Dublin after sustaining serious facial injuries in a suspected acid attack.

The victim, 19, was socialising at a house gathering in Garryowen when the alleged attack occurred on June 13 last.

A source said the young man was initially treated at University Hospital Limerick and then transferred to the burns unit at Cork University Hospital where he underwent specialists treatment for his injuries.

According to a source, the victim has since been transferred to hospital in the capital for further ongoing treatment.

The source added that the victim suffered extensive burns-like injuries to his face.

The alleged is aged in his 30s.

Gardai have begun an investigation into the circumstances of how the victim was injured.

“Gardaí are investigating an alleged assault incident that occurred at a house in Garryowen, Co Limerick on the night of June 13,” a garda spokesman said.

“A man is alleged to have had a substance thrown in his face during the incident. The man presented himself to University Hospital Limerick for treatment.”

“No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing,” the garda spokesman added.