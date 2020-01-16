News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Teenager before court on dangerous driving charges

By Liam Heylin
Thursday, January 16, 2020 - 06:10 AM

A 17-year-old was arrested and charged arising out of an investigation into dangerous driving in which an 80-year-old woman was injured in Blackpool, Cork, on Tuesday.

The juvenile appeared late yesterday at Cork District Court charged with two counts of dangerous driving at Blackpool Shopping Centre on January 14 and stealing a car from Pope’s Quay Court in Cork on the same date.

The teenager, who cannot be named because of his age, was arrested by Garda Eric Stafford, and brought before Judge Mary Cashin yesterday.

He is also charged with counts related to the alleged failure to remain at the scene of an incident at Shean Lower in Blarney, Co Cork.

Defence solicitor Eddie Burke asked for medical attention for the youth who was never in detention before.

The judge remanded him in detention until the juvenile court sitting of Cork District Court tomorrowon Friday.

Judge Cashin directed he would get whatever medical attention he required.

Mr Burke said the defence was not applying for bail yesterday.

The young man was also charged with stealing €150 in cash and causing criminal damage to the car.

