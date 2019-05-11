NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Teenager assisting Gardaí with investigation into fatal stabbing in Dublin

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 11, 2019 - 05:33 PM

Update 17.23:

A male teenager has presented himself at a South Dublin Garda Station this afternoon and is assisting Gardaí in their investigation into the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old last night in Dundrum, Dublin.

Gardaí are investigating a definite line of inquiry and are currently not considering any racial motive in relation to the ongoing investigation.

The Post Mortem examination is currently being carried out by Deputy State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan as gardaí continue to examine the scene of the incident.

A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to the family of the deceased and Superintendent Martin McGonnell has requested privacy for the family at this time.

Supt McGonnell expressed thanks to the members of the community who have provided information and continues to appeal for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Gardaí continue to engage with the local community in the area of the incident and the wider community of all parties involved and anyone with information is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station 01-666 5600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Earlier:

A post-mortem is due to be carried out on the body of a man stabbed to death in Dublin.

The 18-year-old suffered fatal injuries in Dundrum last night.

The incident happened in the Finsbury Park area of Dundrum at around 8.10pm last night.

The teen was treated at the scene by emergency services and brought to St James's Hospital where he later died.

Gardaí are yet to make any arrests but say that from initial enquiries a number of people were in the vicinity at the time of the incident.

They are asking anyone who has information to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01 666 5600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

The scene remains sealed off this morning and a post-mortem is due to take place later today.

READ MORE

Sinn Féin says Harris should apologise for outpatient waiting lists

More on this topic

Government 'turning its back' on communities over threat of scrambler bikes

Wicklow Gardaí charge man in connection with fatal stabbing

Man to appear in court in connection with suspected abduction of 14-year-old boy

Two men arrested in connection with Blanchardstown house fire released

KEYWORDS

More in this Section

Man jailed for 13 years for sexually assaulting three boys and a woman

One of teen accused told Gardaí that Anastasia Kriegel was wearing a 'slutty' top, court hears

Doctor's comments on possible withdrawal of screening programmes 'vindictive', says Morrissey's solicitor

Paratroopers showed great restraint in Ballymurphy, inquest hears


Lifestyle

Lindsay Woods: 'Kids sense when you need to use the loo, wash or mainline a packet of Jaffa cakes in the darkness of the utility room'

A taste of summer: Rory O’Connell’s latest TV show

Restaurant review: The Wild Honey Inn

The Currabinny cooks: Recipes with brilliant broccoli

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 08, 2019

    • 8
    • 17
    • 21
    • 28
    • 44
    • 46
    • 2

Full Lotto draw results »