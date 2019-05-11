Teenager assisting Gardaí with investigation into fatal stabbing in Dublin

Update 17.23:

A male teenager has presented himself at a South Dublin Garda Station this afternoon and is assisting Gardaí in their investigation into the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old last night in Dundrum, Dublin.

Gardaí are investigating a definite line of inquiry and are currently not considering any racial motive in relation to the ongoing investigation.

The Post Mortem examination is currently being carried out by Deputy State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan as gardaí continue to examine the scene of the incident.

A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to the family of the deceased and Superintendent Martin McGonnell has requested privacy for the family at this time.

Supt McGonnell expressed thanks to the members of the community who have provided information and continues to appeal for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

Gardaí continue to engage with the local community in the area of the incident and the wider community of all parties involved and anyone with information is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station 01-666 5600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Earlier:

A post-mortem is due to be carried out on the body of a man stabbed to death in Dublin.

The 18-year-old suffered fatal injuries in Dundrum last night.

The incident happened in the Finsbury Park area of Dundrum at around 8.10pm last night.

The teen was treated at the scene by emergency services and brought to St James's Hospital where he later died.

Gardaí are yet to make any arrests but say that from initial enquiries a number of people were in the vicinity at the time of the incident.

They are asking anyone who has information to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01 666 5600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

The scene remains sealed off this morning and a post-mortem is due to take place later today.