Teenager assisting gardaí with inquiries into fatal stabbing in Dublin

A teenager is assisting gardaí with inquiries into the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old in Dublin.

The man presented himself at a garda station in south Dublin yesterday afternoon.

Azzam Raguragui died after being stabbed at Finsbury Park, in Dundrum at approximately 8.10pm on Friday night.

He was from the Dundrum area and had previously attended De La Salle College in Churchtown.

It is understood that a number of people were in the vicinity at the time of the incident.

Azzam was treated at the scene by emergency services and brought to St James's Hospital where he later died.

Investigating officers are now following a definite line of inquiry, and say they are currently not considering any racial motive.

A post-mortem examination was carried out by Deputy State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan yesterday afternoon, and gardai were continuing to examine the scene of the incident yesterday evening.

Azzam was remembered as a "kind, courteous and respectful" young man by the Irish Sufi Foundation.

The Muslim organisation expressed its condolences to Azzam's family after hearing the "devastating and heartbreaking news".

"Azzam was a kind, courteous, respectful and cheerful young man who always had a smile on his face," the group said.

He was bright, talented and ambitious with aspirations to become a successful entrepreneur. Such a tragic loss. A wonderful young life full of potential cut short.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in his memory, with over €10,000 raised so far.

Superintendent Martin McGonnell has requested privacy for the family of the deceased at this time and a family liaison officer has been appointed to help relatives.

He expressed his thanks to all the members of the public who have provided information in relation to this investigation and continues to appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have information to contact Dundrum Garda Station 01-666 5600, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.