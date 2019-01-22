NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Teenager assaulted in Derry as raiders try to tie him up during burglary

Tuesday, January 22, 2019 - 01:49 PM

A teenager has been assaulted by men who attempted to restrain him with cable ties during a burglary in Coleraine, Co Derry.

Two men, one armed with a hammer, forced their way into a home in the Westbrook Court area at around 7.15pm on Monday.

One teenage male was in the property at the time.

A police spokesman said the teenager was assaulted and an attempt was made to bind him with cable ties.

“It is believed that a sum of money was taken during the incident,” he said.

“The male occupant is not believed to have been seriously injured but was left badly shaken.

“Inquiries are continuing and we are appealing for information."

- Press Association


