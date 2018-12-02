NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Teenager arrested in connection with Derry murder released on bail

Sunday, December 02, 2018 - 10:25 PM

A 17-year-old youth arrested in connection with the murder of a man in Derry has been released on bail.

Edward Meenan, 52, was discovered off Creggan Street in the early hours of November 25.

Detectives said Mr Meenan had sustained “significant” injuries to his head and body.

A tribute issued by his family described him as a “much loved son, brother and father”. The family asked for privacy.

Three men have been charged in connection with the murder.

Sean Ciaran Joseph Rodgers, 31, from the Little Diamond area of the city, and Derek Cresswell, 26, of no fixed abode, both appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court on Friday November 30.

A 19-year-old man appeared before Omagh Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

- Press Association


