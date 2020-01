Gardaí investigating the fatal assault of Cameron Blair in Cork have arrested a teenager.

The male is in his late teens and has been arrested in relation to the fatal attack on the 20-year-old at a house on Bandon Road on January 16.

The teenager is being detained at Togher garda station. Today's is the first arrest in the murder investigation.

Cameron Blair's funeral will be held on Sunday.

He is survived by his parents Noel and Kathy and his brother Alan.

More to follow.