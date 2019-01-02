NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Teenager arrested following burglary in Donabate

Wednesday, January 02, 2019 - 12:19 PM

A teenager has been arrested after a burglary at a service station in Donabate in Dublin.

Shortly after 1am this morning the shop front was damaged in the incident and a number of items were taken.

Gardai in Swords are investigating.


Related Articles

16-year-old arrested in connection with Dublin takeaway shooting released without charge

Over 2,700 Gardaí sought support from counsellors over nine-month period

Traffic corps keeps 80 of extra 150 officers

Bikes recycled from Garda station to Gambia

More in this Section

16-year-old arrested in connection with Dublin takeaway shooting released without charge

Ross accuses 'legal insiders' of filibustering and delaying Judicial Appointments Bill

108,000 patients went without a hospital bed in 2018

Councillor claims 'a lot of smoke a mirrors' around Irish Ferries' decision to halt services


Lifestyle

Beat on the street: We chat to the buskers of Cork City

10 video games to get excited for about 2019

Olivia Colman cuts mustard in two royal roles from different eras

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 29, 2018

    • 7
    • 13
    • 18
    • 26
    • 27
    • 28
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »