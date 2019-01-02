Teenager arrested following burglary in Donabate

© Irish Examiner Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered
A teenager has been arrested after a burglary at a service station in Donabate in Dublin.
Shortly after 1am this morning the shop front was damaged in the incident and a number of items were taken.
Gardai in Swords are investigating.
