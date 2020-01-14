Teenager arrested after stolen car crashes on Cork's northside

A teenager has been arrested after a woman was injured in one of several crashes involving a suspected stolen car on the northside of Cork city earlier.

The incidents occurred in the Blackpool area around midday today.

A car being driven by a male in his mid-teens was involved in a number of road traffic collisions close to Blackpool Shopping Centre around 12 midday.

The car he was driving is believed to have been stolen earlier this morning from the Shandon St area of the city.

A woman received non-life threatening injuries as a result of one of the collisions and has been brought to Cork University Hospital.

A young man was seen fleeing the scene shortly after the crashes.

Garda have now confirmed that a male juvenile in his mid teens was arrested a short time later and is currently being detained at Mayfield Garda Station under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

"Gardaí are appealing for witnesses or anyone who may have camera footage of the incident to contact them," a spokesman said.

"If anyone in the area notices any damage caused to their vehicle that they believe was caused as a result of this incident they are asked to contact Watercourse Road Garda Station on 021-4558260."