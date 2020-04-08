Teenager arrested after Garda car rammed in Drogheda

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested after a Garda patrol car was rammed in the early hours of this morning.

The incident happened on Marley's Lane, Drogheda, Co. Louth, at 4.25am when a car failed to stop for gardaí who were on patrol and the Garda car was rammed.

The youth believed to be driving the car was pursued on foot before he was arrested.

The two gardaí were treated for minor injuries at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

The youth has since been released from custody and the Garda investigation is continuing.