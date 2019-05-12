NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Teenager arrested after €42k of drugs seized in Drogheda

The cocaine seized in Drogheda today. Pic: Garda Press Office
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 12, 2019 - 10:21 PM

Gardaí have seized around €42,000 worth of drugs in Drogheda today.

Officers searched a house in the Hill View area of Drogheda town as part of Operation Stratus.

They found around €20,000 worth of cocaine and around €22,000 worth of cannabis herb.

The cannabis herb seized in Drogheda today. Pic: Garda Press Office

Other paraphernalia including weighing equipment and documentation was also seized.

In a follow-up operation, a teenager was arrested in the Drogheda area.

He is being held for questioning at Drogheda Garda Station and can be held for up to 24 hours. Investigations are ongoing.

drug seizureDroghedacrime

