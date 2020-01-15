News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Teenager appears in court charged with murder of Kilkenny man in London

By Press Association
Wednesday, January 15, 2020 - 09:34 PM

A teenager has appeared in court accused of murdering an Irish man.

She is also accused of poisoning another man and using their bank cards in a spending spree.

Diana Cristea, 18, appeared in the dock at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court today, charged with the murder of Adrian Murphy, who was originally from Kilkenny.

His body was found in a block of flats in Battersea, in south London, on June 4, 2019.

She also faces a charge of poisoning by administering a substance to endanger life or inflict grievous bodily harm, in a separate incident against a man in north London, on May 30 2019.

The victim had been poisoned with scopolamine, a drug known colloquially as “the devil’s breath” that can render people unconscious, and when the man returned home from hospital, he found a number of items were missing.

Romanian national Cristea, from Barnet, north London, also faces two counts of theft and two counts of fraud in relation to both victims, after their cards were used to purchase technology and other luxury items.

After speaking only to confirm her name, date of birth, address, and nationality, Cristea was remanded in custody by chairman of the bench Richard Goold until her next hearing at the Old Bailey on January 17.

A man remains in custody in relation to the same incidents.

Adrian Murphy. Pic: Metropolitan Police
Joel Osei, 25, of no fixed abode, was previously arrested on October 24 last year and the following day was charged with two counts of poisoning, relating to both incidents, two counts of theft and six counts of fraud.

He was charged with murder on December 5 and remanded in custody to appear at the Old Bailey on February 17.

