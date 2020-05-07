News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Teenager appeals life sentence for murder of Cameron Blair

Cameron Blair.
By Olivia Kelleher
Thursday, May 07, 2020 - 02:47 PM

A teenage boy who pleaded guilty to murdering 20-year-old college student Cameron Blair has lodged an appeal in relation to the life sentence imposed on him for the killing.

The murder of Cork Institute of Technology student Cameron Blair sent shock waves through the community in Bandon Road last January after he was fatally stabbed at a house party in the city.

A teenager was sentenced to life in prison in relation to the murder of the native of Ballinascarthy in West Cork with a review after 13 years. He pleaded guilty to the murder in the Central Criminal Court. The teen cannot be named because of his juvenile status.

A spokesperson for the Court Service has confirmed that an application for leave to appeal has been lodged against the severity of the sentence.

In murder cases, a life sentence is mandatory for an adult. However, such a sentence is not mandatory for juveniles.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott passed down a life sentence on the teenager with a review scheduled for November 2032.

He said the life of Mr Blair was taken in "an act of extreme violence that was clearly deliberate and unanticipated by him.”

The teen, in a letter of apology to the Blair family, said: "Cameron was nothing but nice to me on the night and did nothing wrong to me. It was never ever my intention for any of this to happen."

In a victim impact statement, Cameron's mother Kathy said: "My heart aches everyday for the loss of my son. The loneliness can sometimes be overwhelming.

"Often when I am alone in the house I scream at the injustice of this. How could someone so cruelly take the life of our beautiful boy?”

Following the hearing the family of the late student expressed anger in relation to the sentence.

His uncle Aidan Donnelly said they had very little time to grieve Cameron prior to the hearing.

“Having pleaded guilty we were told that due to the fact that the accused was a juvenile he had to be sentenced prior to his 18th birthday resulting, it appears to us, in the case being expedited through the courts.

”We believe that this is something that needs to be examined and ask that the appropriate authorities look into this”.

Meanwhile, Mr Blair died in Cork University Hospital (CUH) after he was stabbed in the neck at a house party in Bandon Road in Cork city on January 16.

The attendance was so large at his funeral service at St Peter’s in Bandon that mourners flowed out from the church on to the steep steps all the way down to the street.

