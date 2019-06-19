News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Teenager accused of murdering Japanese man in Dundalk deemed fit to stand trial

By Eoin Reynolds
Wednesday, June 19, 2019 - 04:05 PM

A 19-year-old accused of murdering a Japanese man will face trial later this year after being found fit to plead by a judge at the Central Criminal Court.

Mohamed Morei, 19, has been in custody at the Central Mental Hospital since early 2018.

Sean Gillane SC for the Director of Public Prosecutions told Justice Alex Owens today that doctors have noted progress in his condition and said that he is now able to understand the nature of the charge against him, the evidence and the procedure relating to his plea.

He said that special arrangements have been suggested by psychiatrists for his trial to take account of his condition, which Mr Gillane said is continuing to improve. The defendant attended the hearing with the help of an Arabic interpreter.

Mr Morei was charged on January 4 last year with the murder of 24-year-old Yosuke Sasaki on January 3, 2018 at Long Avenue, in Dundalk, Co Louth.

He was subsequently unable to attend court hearings due to his condition.

READ MORE

Court green lights legal action over failures to protect child from alleged sexual abuse by 12 men

Today Justice Owens made an order under Section 4 of the Criminal Law Insanity Act 2006, sending him forward for trial.

His trial is due to begin on December 9 this year.

In addition to murder, Mr Morei is charged faces five other offences – assault causing harm to two named men at the Inner Relief Road and on Quay Street, in Dundalk on January 3rd, criminal damage to a car rear window at the Long Avenue on the same date and trespass with intent to cause criminal damage at a property.

The final charge was for obstruction of gardaí at Dundalk station.

READ MORE

Twitter and Facebook summoned to court as social media users warned against sharing images of Boy A and Boy B

More on this topic

Vulnerable woman is unaware her home has been sold by court order, judge hears

Social-housing row between Clare County Council and Traveller group opens in High Court

Woman, 50, charged with brutal murder in Foxrock is unfit to stand trial for murder, court rules

Row between Abu Dhabi man and Wicklow couple over breeding of falcons sent for mediation

CourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Government rental scheme for low and middle income earners ‘not affordable’

Donohoe will have to 'form a judgement' on Brexit when presenting budget

People found guilty of perjury could face €100,000 fine under proposed laws

Taoiseach condemns treatment of ex-garda Majella Moynihan


Lifestyle

Follow the garden trail to West Cork's Drishane House

How boxing class has helped this cancer survivor keep fighting fit

Tried and Tested: Waterproof mascara, facial SPFs and serums

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 15, 2019

    • 3
    • 32
    • 34
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 21

Full Lotto draw results »