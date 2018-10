Gardaí in Store Street are appealing for help to find 17-year-old Jasmine Scally.

Jasmine was last seen on October 21 on Eden Quay, Dublin at approximately 9pm.

She is 5ft 5” tall with long dark hair.

When last seen she was wearing grey leggings, black jacket and dark grey runners.

Anyone who has seen Jasmine or who can assist in locating her is asked to contact Store Street Garda station on 01-6668000 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Digital Desk