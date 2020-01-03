News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Teenage girl missing from Dublin since new year's eve last seen in Navan

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, January 03, 2020 - 12:33 PM

Gardaí are appealing to the public for help to find a teenage girl who is missing from Dublin since Tuesday.

Jacinta Hand, 17, is missing from Seville Place and was last seen in Navan on December 31.

She is approximately 5'6", of medium build and has blue eyes. She has blonde hair with brown streaks.

She is known to frequent Dublin City Centre, Blanchardstown and Navan areas.

Anyone with information on Jacinta's whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí at Store Street on 01-6668000, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Missing

