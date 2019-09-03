News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Teenage girl missing from Co Laois may be travelling to North with man, 19

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, September 03, 2019 - 06:28 PM

Gardaí have appealed to the public for help to find a missing teenage girl.

Leanne Cawley, 16, has been missing from Portarlington, Co. Laois since approximately 2pm yesterday.

Leanne is 5'5" tall, of a thin build with long brown hair. When last seen she was wearing a grey tracksuit bottoms, pink top and navy jacket.

It is believed that she is in the company of a 19-year-old man and may be heading towards Northern Ireland.

Gardaí and Leanne’s family are very concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portarlington Garda Station on 057 8623 112 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

