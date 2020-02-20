Teenage girl killed, two teens injured after car hits wall in Cork

A teenage girl has been killed after a car collided with a wall late last night.

Gardaí are investigating the incident which took place at around 11.45pm on Harbour View, Knocknaheeney.

Emergency services and gardaí attended the scene of the single vehicle collision where a girl, aged in her teens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The girl was a passenger in the car.

The driver and a second passenger, both boys in their teens, received serious injuries in the crash.

Both were taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for treatment where the passenger is believed to be in a critical condition.

The body of the young girl was removed to the mortuary at CUH where a post mortem will be carried out.

The Harbour View Road is partially closed for Garda Forensic Collision Investigators with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have information about the collision, particularly any road users with camera footage who were travelling Harbour View Road between 11pm and 12.30am last night, to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 494 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.