Teenage girl dies in Offaly traffic accident

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, March 20, 2020 - 10:06 PM

A teenage girl has died after being knocked down by a jeep in Co. Offaly.

The collision happened on the R436 Clara to Ballycumber road in the Erry area of Clara at around 7.30pm this evening.

The pedestrian, who was in her mid teens, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other injuries have been reported. The road has been closed for a technical examination.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who travelled in the area and may have dash cam footage, to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

road accidenttrafficTOPIC: Road accident

