Teenage boy dies in Dublin crash

Tallaght Hospital
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, January 25, 2020 - 09:26 AM

A teenage boy has died following a crash between the car he was driving and a van in Co Dublin.

The crash happened on the N7 Naas Road, Clondalkin at approximately 12.30am on the westbound lanes of the dual carriageway.

The driver and sole occupant of the car, a boy aged 17, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

His body has been removed to the mortuary at Tallaght Hospital.

The occupants of the van, two men aged 45 and 36 and nine-year-old boy were taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital.

Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Garda forensic collision investigators have examined the crash site and both vehicles involved. The road has since fully reopened to traffic. The Coroner has been notified of the death.

Investigating Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and in particular to anyone with camera footage to make it available to them. Anyone with information is asked to contact Clondalkin Station 01 6667600 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

