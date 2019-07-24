Teen who suffered injury in crash has payout increased by 400% after legal team refused initial offer

A recommendation by the Personal Injuries Board that a 13-year-old schoolgirl be paid €3,500 for an injury she sustained in a traffic collision was increased by 400% after her legal team refused to accept the offer.

Barrister Conor Kearney told Judge James O’Donohoe in the Circuit Civil Court Wednesday that property developer Milanville Limited, of Century House, Harold’s Cross road, Dublin, had now offered the girl a settlement of €12,000.

Mr Kearney, who appeared with Chris Horrigan of Blake Horrigan Solicitors, said the Dublin teen had been a passenger on the No 69 bus in December 2017 when a Milanville forklift collided with it.

He said she had been sitting on the front seat of the upper deck when she had been showered with glass, causing an injury to her ear.

Shards of glass had been removed from her hair in the Casualty Department at Tallaght Hospital. She had also suffered a small cut to her forehead.

Mr Kearney told Judge O’Donohoe that a suggested offer by the Injuries Board had been rejected and, following settlement talks, had been increased by Milanville.

Judge O’Donohoe, who heard the collision had occurred at Johnstown Road, Rathcoole, Co Dublin, on December 12, 2017, approved the €12,000 offer. The girl, who sued through her mother, will be 15 next month.