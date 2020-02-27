Teen who lost part of foot in lawnmower accident as toddler settles action for €725k

A teenager lost part of his foot in a lawnmower accident when he was a toddler has settled his High Court action for €725,000.

Jake McGuinness Smyth the High Court heard was just two and a half years old when he had run with enthusiasm towards the ride on lawnmower when grass was being cut and a horrific accident occurred.

Jake who is now 14 years of age, Mr Justice Kevin Cross was told is a remarkable young man who plays football and is very bright.

Mr Justice Cross approving the settlement said he was delighted to hear how Jake was doing and that he plays football. The young man he said is “an inspiration to us all”.

Jake Patrick McGuinness Smyth of Reaghstown, Ardee, Co Louth had through his mother, Rebecca Smyth sued the owner of the ride on lawnmower, a nominee of the late Mary Jane Smyth of Maghercloone, Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan and Violet Hunt of the same address who was operating the lawnmower on the date of the accident on May 2, 2008.

READ MORE Lyra McKee murder accused bailed

Jake had been visiting his relatives at the Carrickmacross house when it was claimed a ride on mower being operated by Ms Hunt collided with the young boy.

It was claimed the ride on lawn mower was operated at a time when a child was present and there was an alleged failure to keep any proper lookout while operating the lawnmower. It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to operate the ride on lawnmower so as to avoid contact or collision with the little boy.

Jake’s counsel Edward Walsh SC told the court the toddler had “run full of enthusiasm” towards the ride on lawnmower and the horrific accident occurred. Counsel said the settlement includes an amount for the loss of future career prospects. He said the teenager knows he suffered a grievous injury as a child, but takes part in sports and plays football.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Cross said Jake had suffered a traumatic accident and said it was a good settlement.