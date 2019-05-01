Teen to stand trial in connection with 2016 Monaghan murder

A teenager charged with the murder of a man in Co Monaghan three years ago has been served with a book of evidence and returned for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Gerry Marron, 61, died in a fire at his home at St Macartans Villas in Carrickmacross in March 2016.

Aaron McDonagh, 19, of no fixed abode, was arrested at Clarke train station in Dundalk on March 18 and on the following day he appeared at Monaghan District Court charged with murder and arson.

He faced his fifth hearing today when he appeared before Judge Victor Blake at Cloverhill District Court.

Judge Blake made an order sending him forward for trial.

At the youth’s first hearing, Detective Garda Ciaran Marks said Mr McDonagh was charged at Carrickmacross Garda Station and made no reply. An order for medical assessment for the accused was also granted.

Bail in murder cases can only be considered by the High Court.