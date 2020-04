A teenager has suffered injuries after an alleged stabbing in Co Kerry this afternoon.

Gardaí are investigating after the alleged incident in Tralee town centre this afternoon where a 19-year-old man received injuries.

The alleged incident took place in a house at Strand Road occurred at around 4.15 pm.

Gardaí and an ambulance attended the scene.

The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening and gardaí say investigations are ongoing.