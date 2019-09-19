Teen sells Lego collection to fund dream rugby trip

A rugby-obsessed Galway teenager paid for the trip of a lifetime by selling his collection of Lego to fund two weeks of intensive coaching at a top sporting facility in New Zealand.

Jayden Murphy, 15, from Tuam, spent weeks over the summer reconstructing old Lego sets before eventually selling them on eBay to fund his visit to one of the world’s leading international rugby academies, the Inside Running Academy in Mt Maunganui, in the city of Tauranga.

The idea originated from Jayden’s mum, Marie, who said she would book the flights and a place on the €600 per week camp if he could build and sell his old collection which was just gathering dust around the family home.

The St Jarlath’s College student spent countless hours rummaging through a huge container of blocks to ensure each individual piece was present so the entire sets were completely intact.

Sure enough, the determined teen rebuilt several sets and sold them to help cover the cost of the visit to the home of the All Blacks.

Jayden, who was previously part of the Connacht U16 development squad, was one of 50 enthusiasts from every continent to receive coaching lessons from the likes of former Chiefs and Bay of Plenty player and now professional coach Pingi Talaapitaga.

Jayden with his mother Marie and Australian rugby players Jordan Uelese and Adam Coleman in the Australia team’s gym on their way home during a stopover in Sydney.

Participants ranged in age from 13-20, the training regime was for five days a week, and began every day at 8.30am with a two-hour gym session, followed by field work and yoga.

“It’s not even the physical side of things, it was more the technical side,” said the flanker.

The little differences that wouldn’t be taught here and just the little details that you would think to use the next time you’re playing a match.

Before setting off for home, Jayden and his mother made a three-day stop in Sydney because he wanted to take in his favourite Australian team, New South Wales Waratahs’ iconic stadium.

As luck would have it, the Australian World Cup squad was headquartered there and he managed to get a rugby ball signed by Wallabies stars Bernard Foley and Michael Hooper, who is Australia’s captain and Jayden’s “absolute hero”.

They also got to meet Adam Coleman and Jordan Uelese before the Aussies jetted off for Japan where the World Cup kicks off tomorrow.