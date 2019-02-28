Teen rape accused cleared of one charge

A not guilty verdict was reached by the jury in the case against a teenager on a charge of attempted anal rape of a woman in Killarney at a B&B after St Patrick’s Day celebrations in 2017.

The five men and seven women gave that verdict after just over six hours of deliberation which commenced on Wednesday.

They then retired to their jury room to resume their deliberations on the second charge of raping the woman by allegedly having vaginal intercourse with her without her consent. They also asked for the statement of complaint to be read to them again, which was a lengthy process.

However, they came back into Courtroom 6 at the courthouse on Anglesea St, Cork, at 3.40pm yesterday to indicate that they were unable to reach a verdict on the rape charge after six hours and 44 minutes of deliberation.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott asked them if any more time would be useful in deliberating on the matter. The jury foreman indicated that no further time would be useful. The judge then said they should formally note their disagreement. Mr Justice McDermott thanked them for the attention they had given to the case.

The accused was told the case was now being adjourned so that a date could be set for a new trial on single charge of rape.

When the trial commenced last week, the defendant, aged 17, pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and attempted anal rape at the Central Criminal Court in Cork.