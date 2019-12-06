News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Teen motorcyclist killed in road traffic collision in Cabra

By Digital Desk staff
Friday, December 06, 2019 - 09:52 PM

A male motorcyclist in his late teens has been killed following a road traffic collision with a motor car today.

The incident occurred around 6pm this evening on the Carnlough Road at the junction with St Finbars Road in Cabra.

The male motorcyclist was seriously injured and was removed to The Mater Misericordiae University Hospital where he passed away a short time ago.

The female driver, in her 30s, was removed to Blanchardstown Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are at scene and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who may have witnessed the collision or any road users who may have camera footage prior to the collision to contact them at Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 - 6667000, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

