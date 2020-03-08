News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Teen missing from Tipperary located safe and well

Teen missing from Tipperary located safe and well
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, March 08, 2020 - 07:50 PM

Update 9.50pm: Luke Cummins has been located safe and well this evening.

Earlier: Gardaí seek help locating teen missing from Tipperary

Gardaí are appealing for help in locating a missing teenager from Tipperary.

Luke Cummins, 16, is missing from the Cashel area since Friday evening, March 6.

Luke is described as being around 5’6’’ in height, with a stocky build and short sandy coloured hair.

When last seen he was wearing a brown/grey jacket with a hood and a black tracksuit.

Anyone who has seen Luke or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Cahir Garda Station 052-7445630 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

READ MORE

Appeal for information after body of man, 30s, found in Mayo

More on this topic

Gardaí appeal for help to find missing Cork teenagerGardaí appeal for help to find missing Cork teenager

Gardaí appeal for help in finding missing Dublin teenagerGardaí appeal for help in finding missing Dublin teenager

Update: Missing Dublin teen found safe and wellUpdate: Missing Dublin teen found safe and well

Gardaí searching for woman missing from her home in DublinGardaí searching for woman missing from her home in Dublin


TOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

19th confirmed case of coronavirus in Republic; three new cases in the North19th confirmed case of coronavirus in Republic; three new cases in the North

Protesters call for 'radical-change' governmentProtesters call for 'radical-change' government

'People are injecting in train toilets': Anti-social behaviour a growing problem on public transport-union'People are injecting in train toilets': Anti-social behaviour a growing problem on public transport-union

Two Irish men arrested in connection with human trafficking in BritainTwo Irish men arrested in connection with human trafficking in Britain


Lifestyle

From hanging out with Brendan Behan, to immersing himself in the music of Bob Dylan, the great Leo Sayer tells Richard Fitzpatrick about his cultural touchstonesLeo Sayer on the music and words that inspired his work

Des O'Driscoll with his cultural highlights for the week aheadFive things for the week ahead

It’s how every rustic escape should begin; sun rays teasing through your bedroom shutter lats and the sound of rapturous cockcrow. Why the Camino is good for the soul

David Faughnan owns Universal Books in Letterkenny, Co Donegal. The shop sells books, records, musical instruments, antiques and various other items, writes Marjorie Brennan.We Sell Books: From Lego to philosophy, variety is key for Universal Books in Letterkenny

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, March 7, 2020

  • 12
  • 14
  • 22
  • 26
  • 33
  • 45
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »