Teen missing from Meath found safe and well in Dublin

Update: Kiera Mooney has been found safe and well in Dublin city by gardaí.

Earlier: Gardaí have appealed for help to find a teenage girl missing from her home in Co Meath.

Kiera Mooney, 14, is missing from the Enfield area since Thursday, May 14.

She is 5’2’’, with long dark brown hair, of slim build with blue eyes.

It is understood when she left her home she travelled to Dublin.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Trim Garda Station on 046 9481540 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.