News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Teen missing from Meath found safe and well in Dublin

Teen missing from Meath found safe and well in Dublin
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, May 17, 2020 - 10:27 AM

Update: Kiera Mooney has been found safe and well in Dublin city by gardaí.

Earlier: Gardaí have appealed for help to find a teenage girl missing from her home in Co Meath.

Kiera Mooney, 14, is missing from the Enfield area since Thursday, May 14.

She is 5’2’’, with long dark brown hair, of slim build with blue eyes.

It is understood when she left her home she travelled to Dublin.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Trim Garda Station on 046 9481540 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

READ MORE

Famine victims to be remembered at Dublin ceremony

More on this topic

Gardaí appeal for help finding missing Dublin teenagerGardaí appeal for help finding missing Dublin teenager

Missing Dublin man located safe and wellMissing Dublin man located safe and well

Gardaí issue appeal for help to find girl, 14Gardaí issue appeal for help to find girl, 14

Body recovered as search for missing Carlow man stood downBody recovered as search for missing Carlow man stood down


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

MissingTOPIC: Missing people

More in this Section

Purchase of military jet could cost country €10mPurchase of military jet could cost country €10m

Lotto player in Co Donegal wins €90kLotto player in Co Donegal wins €90k

Co Antrim-based 2 Rifles deployment to Kabul goes ahead despite pandemicCo Antrim-based 2 Rifles deployment to Kabul goes ahead despite pandemic

Mum of autistic boy hits out at 'disgusting and disgraceful' TikTok challengeMum of autistic boy hits out at 'disgusting and disgraceful' TikTok challenge


Lifestyle

Esther N McCarthy yelps for kelp, coos for cars and sets her sights on lights this weekWish List: Let's yelp for kelp, coo for cars and set our sights on lights this week

Summer days bleed into summer nights with an intoxicatingly dreamy languor. Swim shorts are swapped out for a nice polo shirt and shorts, sandals swapped for slick sneakers or slip-ons, as the sun begins to fade. But, in the wake of Covid-19, the sun might set on that dream.Menswear: Creating summer style at home

The Hungry Gap is almost over, that’s the name gardeners give to the three or four weeks between the end of the winter vegetables.Darina Allen: Time to feast as Hunger Gap ends

We've teamed up with the Crawford Art Gallery and are asking our readers to try their hand at colouring in a painting from the Crawford collection. You can print off and colour the painting below.Unleash the artist in you - Colour with Crawford Art Gallery

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 16, 2020

  • 23
  • 28
  • 33
  • 34
  • 41
  • 45
  • 39

Full Lotto draw results »