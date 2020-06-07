Teen hospitalised following stabbing during Carrigaline assault

Gardaí are investigating an assault that occurred in Carrigaline, Co Cork last night.

A teenage boy sustained a number of apparent stab wounds during the assault at around 10.25pm.

The boy was taken from the scene in the Waterpark area by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

His injuries are described as non-life threatening.

Another teenage boy has been arrested as part of the investigation into the incident.

He is currently being detained at a garda station in Cork city.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident and anyone who may have any information to come forward.

They are also appealing for any road users who may have dash cam footage who were travelling in the area at the time to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Togher Garda Station on 021 4947120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.