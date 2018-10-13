Home»Breaking News»ireland

Teen fails to show in court over assault

Saturday, October 13, 2018 - 03:10 AM

By Liam Heylin

A middle-aged resident of Mount Oval in Cork followed a group of teenagers he found trespassing in his garden and when he and one of them “squared up” to each other another teenager came along and punched him in the left eye.

The case was listed for hearing at the juvenile court of Cork District Court yesterday but the 17-year-old accused failed to appear.

He was represented by solicitor Shane Collins Daly.

Judge Aingil Ní Chondúin heard the evidence from the prosecution witnesses in the teenager’s absence and convicted him of assaulting the householder.

She issued a bench warrant for his arrest so that he could be brought to court for sentencing.

Inspector Ronan Kennelly prosecuted the case calling witnesses including the injured party.

He said he was in his front sitting room when out of the corner of his eye he saw a group of young people going into his front garden and then into his back garden. He said they scattered when he went out.

He tried to apprehend one of them but ended up with the teenager’s coat in his hand.

He went after them and asked them what they were doing. A tall teenager approached from a group of 11 youths and stood close to his face threatening to box him.

There was an exchange of words and then a second teenager came from behind the tall boy and punched the householder in the face.

A neighbour looking from his bedroom window corroborated this account.

Mr Collins Daly said that the defendant would have said that he (the householder) tried to punch the defendant who acted in self-defence. The householder denied that version of events.

Inspector Kennelly said it was quite a volatile situation on the night.

One of the neighbours who witnessed it agreed with that.

The accused as well as details that would identify him are not published as he is a juvenile.


