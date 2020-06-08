News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Teen due in court in connection with Co Cork stabbing

Teen due in court in connection with Co Cork stabbing
By Eoin English

Irish Examiner Reporter

Monday, June 08, 2020 - 08:07 AM

A youth is due in court this morning charged in connection with the assault and robbery of a teenager in Cork at the weekend.

The boy, 17, who was arrested in Carrigaline on Saturday night for questioning by gardaí, had his period of detention extended first by a superintendent and later by a chief superintendent as gardaí took witness statements and viewed CCTV footage and assessed other evidence.

The youth was then charged overnight in connection with the incident.

The injured party, a boy aged 17, was released from Cork University Hospital yesterday.

He was attacked in the Waterpark area of the town at around 10.25pm on Saturday.

There have been several appeals for people not to share mobile phone footage of the attack which shows the victim lying bloodied and semi-conscious on the ground, while a young girl tries to shield him.

READ MORE

Gardaí issue 45 fines on one Dublin road yesterday

More on this topic

Dispute between Citywest Hotel owner and neighbour comes before High CourtDispute between Citywest Hotel owner and neighbour comes before High Court

Man faces court over alleged breach of order not to interfere with protected bogMan faces court over alleged breach of order not to interfere with protected bog

High Court orders Twitter to give information to Fastway Couriers about parody accountHigh Court orders Twitter to give information to Fastway Couriers about parody account

'Heartening to see' 30 jobs saved as High Court approves survival scheme for catering supplier'Heartening to see' 30 jobs saved as High Court approves survival scheme for catering supplier


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Courts

More in this Section

Simon Harris: Keep a list of who you meet and we'll get through Covid crisisSimon Harris: Keep a list of who you meet and we'll get through Covid crisis

Woman arrested after €25k drug seizure in Co TipperaryWoman arrested after €25k drug seizure in Co Tipperary

Simon Harris: Facemasks should be worn but aren't a 'magic shield'Simon Harris: Facemasks should be worn but aren't a 'magic shield'

Gardaí issue 45 fines on one Dublin road yesterdayGardaí issue 45 fines on one Dublin road yesterday


Lifestyle

Last week, I wrote about a Cuvier’s beaked whale killed off our La Gomera coast by sharks or orcas and washed onto rocks at the mouth of a secluded beach. It had to be moved before it began to smell.Damien Enright: Castaway, and trying to avoid exploding whales

Each morning, blackcaps and thrushes sing in Malahide’s Robswall Park. The star performers, however, are skylarks.Richard Collins: Skylarks are the star singers of the park

In the coming years, we’re likely to be hearing a lot more about ‘rainwater harvesting’ which is common in places such as Australia and parts of America but something we haven’t really got to grips with here yet.Dónal Hickey: Taking water for granted

As Bere Island and Inishfarnard in Co Cork are associated with the mining industry, so too, Arranmore, or Árainn Mhór, in Co Donegal.The Islands of Ireland: Arranmore digs deep for safety

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, June 6, 2020

  • 11
  • 22
  • 27
  • 28
  • 34
  • 36
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »