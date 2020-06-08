Teen due in court in connection with Co Cork stabbing

A youth is due in court this morning charged in connection with the assault and robbery of a teenager in Cork at the weekend.

The boy, 17, who was arrested in Carrigaline on Saturday night for questioning by gardaí, had his period of detention extended first by a superintendent and later by a chief superintendent as gardaí took witness statements and viewed CCTV footage and assessed other evidence.

The youth was then charged overnight in connection with the incident.

The injured party, a boy aged 17, was released from Cork University Hospital yesterday.

He was attacked in the Waterpark area of the town at around 10.25pm on Saturday.

There have been several appeals for people not to share mobile phone footage of the attack which shows the victim lying bloodied and semi-conscious on the ground, while a young girl tries to shield him.