Teen dies in Co Wicklow crash

Tuesday, February 26, 2019 - 07:26 AM
By Digital Desk staff

A teenager has died following a crash in Co Wicklow.

Gardaí are investigating a fatal crash at Vale Road, Arklow at approximately 9.40am last night.

A 19-year-old man was fatally injured when the car he was a front seat passenger in stuck a ditch.

The 18-year-old male driver was injured.

There were no other occupants in the car.

This stretch of road is currently closed to facilitate an examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses to contact Arklow Garda Station on 0402-26320, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

