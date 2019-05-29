Teen charged in connection with fatal Dundrum stabbing

Gardaí investigating the fatal stabbing of Azzam Raguragui at Finsbury Park, Dundrum on May 10 have charged a teenage boy.

He is scheduled to appear before the Juvenile District Court, Smithfield, Dublin 7 this afternoon charged in connection with the stabbing.

18-year-old Azzam was with friends in Finsbury Park, Dundrum, just after 8pm when he was stabbed.

He was treated at the scene by emergency services and taken to St James Hospital but pronounced dead a short time later.

He was from the Dundrum area and had previously attended De La Salle College in Churchtown.