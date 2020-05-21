News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Teen arrested on suspicion of fraudulently claiming Covid-19 payments

Teen arrested on suspicion of fraudulently claiming Covid-19 payments
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 21, 2020 - 05:30 PM

A man in his late teens has been arrested on suspicion of fraudulently claiming Covid-19 payments.

Gardaí said that the arrest was made by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB), with assistance from Gardaí on secondment at the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection (DEASP).

In a statement, gardaí said that a search was carried out at a house in Mullingar, Co Westmeath today, on foot of intelligence received from DEASP in relation to these fraudulent payments.

Gardaí said: “The suspected offender was receiving six separate Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payments into a bank account, in what are believed to be bogus names.”

They added that during the course of the search operation, a sum of cash and counterfeit cash was seized.

The man was arrested at the scene and taken to Mullingar Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Gardaí said that investigations are continuing.

READ MORE

‘No such thing as free money’: Varadkar warns Covid-19 borrowings will have to be repaid

More on this topic

Covid-19: 12 deaths and 76 new cases in IrelandCovid-19: 12 deaths and 76 new cases in Ireland

Ratings firm moves on all three main Irish banks as Covid-19 hits their financial outlookRatings firm moves on all three main Irish banks as Covid-19 hits their financial outlook

Covid-19: UK commercial property predicted to drop 15%; First insight into Irish marketCovid-19: UK commercial property predicted to drop 15%; First insight into Irish market

NPHET to discuss coronavirus outbreak in meat factoriesNPHET to discuss coronavirus outbreak in meat factories


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up