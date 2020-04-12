Teen arrested in connection with serious assault in Cork

A teenager has been arrested after a man in his 20s was stabbed multiple times in Cork city on Tuesday night.

The male, who is in his late teens, was detained at Togher Garda Station and released without charge while a file is prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He is the second person arrested in relation to the incident.

On Friday, a man in his early 20s was arrested and charged with violent disorder and intimidation of a witness.

He appeared before a special sitting of Cork City District Court on Saturday.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to Cork University Hospital after he was stabbed multiple times in Pearse Square, Ballyphehane, on Tuesday night,

The violence broke out after an altercation between two groups of people in Pearse Square, a number of whom were armed with what is believed to be knives and bats.