Teen arrested in connection with Cork hit-and-run released without charge

A male teenager arrested in connection with a serious hit-and-run in Cork was released from Garda custody this morning.

A toddler was left with serious injuries following the incident.

Zac Higgins, who is now in an induced coma in Temple Street Children's Hospital, incurred serious injuries when he ran onto the road while playing with a ball near Castle Meadows on the Skehard Road in Mahon in Cork city at about 4pm on Monday.

He was hit by a blue Mazda 6 which left the scene.

A file will now be prepared for the information of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Anyone with information or who may have dash cam footage is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station 021 4522000 the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.