Gardaí have arrested a boy in relation to an alleged assault that occurred last night.

Last night at around 8.30pm, a number of youths gathered in Ballyvolane.

According to gardaí, a teenage boy assaulted a teenage girl.

The girl was taken to Cork University Hospital where she is receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

A boy was arrested a short time later and is currently being detained at Mayfield Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.