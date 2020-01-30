News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Teen airlifted to hospital following two-hour operation to free him from underneath bus

Emergency services at the scene in Arklow. Pictures: Garry O'Neill
By Kevin O'Neill

Reporter

Thursday, January 30, 2020 - 07:35 PM

A teenager was airlifted to Temple Street Children's University Hospital after he was injured in a road traffic accident involving a bus in Arklow this afternoon.

The 14-year-old boy was understood to have been returning home from school when he was hit by a bus on Vale Road in the Wicklow town at approximately 4.30pm.

His injuries are described as "non life-threatening".

Eye-witnesses reported that the child was trapped under the bus and that a two-hour operation was required to rescue him before he was airlifted to hospital in Dublin.

A large-scale rescue operation was launched to rescue the teen from underneath the bus.

It is understood that the boy was conscious and was able to speak to paramedics at the scene.

Emergency services, including the gardaí, fire brigade and heavy lifting equipment were used in the operation to free the boy before he was brought to hospital.

An air ambulance had been on standby during the operation at the nearby Pearse's Park.

Gardaí confirmed they attended the scene of a single-vehicle road traffic accident at 4.30pm on Thursday.

"A bus collided with a 14-year-old male youth and he has been airlifted to Temple Street Children's University Hospital with non life-threatening injuries," a garda spokesperson said.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, the garda added.

TOPIC: Road accident

