Teen airlifted to hospital after fall into cave off Cork island

A teenager has been airlifted in serious condition to hospital in Cork after falling into a cave on an island off Cork.

The girl, in her mid-teens, suffered multiple injuries in the incident on East Skeam, a small island just north of Hehir Island in Roaringwater Bay, the area of water between Schull and Baltimore in West Cork.

The alarm was raised just before 5pm with initial reports that the teenager, who it is understood was visiting the island with her family, had fallen between 20ft and 30ft into a cave on the southern side of the island.

The island has many caves, spectacular sea arches and blowholes, and is popular with daytrippers on sunny days. There is no ferry service to the island and visitors must make their own way there.

The Marine Rescue Coordination Centre at Valentia Coast Guard tasked the crew of Baltimore RNLI and the crew of the Schull coast guard inshore boat, the Shannon-based Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, the Irish Community Rapid Response air ambulance Helimed 112, which has an advanced paramedic on board, a HSE critical care doctor and the National Ambulance Service ambulance, to the scene.

Helimed 112 landed on the mainland, the critical care doctor and the ambulance crew arrived on Cunnamore Pier, also on the mainland, on standby for transfer to the island.

Rescue 115 landed on East Skeam, and members of its crew joined members of the Schull coast guard unit to extract the teenager from the cave.

She was carried by stretcher to the helicopter which then flew her directly to Cork Airport, landing just before 7pm, for onward transfer by ambulance to Cork University Hospital.

The teenager is believed to have suffered multiple injuries and her condition is understood to be serious.